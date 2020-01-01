FKF PL: AFC Leopards to host rivals Gor Mahia in first derby of the season

Ingwe will be the home team for the first Mashemeji derby of the 2020-21 league campaign

AFC will host rivals in the first derby of the 2020-21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

According to the fixtures released on Wednesday, Ingwe will host K’Ogalo on March 6, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium before the second round duel set for the same venue on May 23, 2021.

Last season, Gor Mahia won both encounters, beating Ingwe 4-1 in the first round match before edging them out by a solitary goal en-route to winning their fourth straight league title.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat Gor Mahia in their last seven matches with the best result against their rivals coming in the 1-1 draw of the 2017-18 season with Gor Mahia winning the second round fixture 1-0.

However, the two teams have been given tough starts in this campaign as Gor Mahia will start their title defence with a clash against , – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons – as the first opponents for the new season away from home.

It will be the second straight time the Brewers and K’Ogalo have been scheduled in a season-opening fixture as they had met in the 2019/20 season when Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to stun Tusker 5-2 in Kisumu.

The Gor Mahia-Tusker tie is one of the matches that has been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners on December 4. The Green Army will then host another former league champion in what will be their second home match on December 9.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards will first host , who are expected to have a relatively new-look team after Gor Mahia and Wazito FC raided their first team, on November 20.

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United. The Thika-based club has moved to strengthen their squad incredibly with players including experienced Piston Mutamba, and Stephen Waruru.

Bidco United finished second to Nairobi City Stars when FKF cancelled the National Super League in May. It remains to be seen how they will fare in the top-flight with the Ingwe match seen as their first major test.

On December 4, AFC Leopards will tackle Zoo FC at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two met at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.

On December 14, AFC Leopards will either face Kisumu All-Stars or in what will be their fifth match of the much-anticipated 2020/21 season.