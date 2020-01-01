FKF PL: AFC Leopards aim to hit the ground running to win the title - Kimani

The Ingwe coach now says they will target a strong start to the new campaign to help build a base for winning the title

AFC coach Anthony Kimani has promised a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign to help end their long wait for a league trophy.

On Tuesday, Football Federation (FKF) released draft fixtures of the new campaign with AFC Leopards set to start with a home match against .

After facing the Powermen, Ingwe will then take on promoted side Bidco United, return home to face Zoo FC, confront , and tackle either Kisumu All-Stars or in their fifth match of the campaign.

On paper, the fixtures look easy for Ingwe who are expected to mount a title challenge after a wait that has stretched for over 22 years now. AFC Leopards finished sixth in the 2019/20 season.

Kimani has now confirmed they will have to hit the ground running with positive results if they are to win their league title soon.

“The team is in good spirits and with new players coming in we believe they have added the much-needed aspects in the team, definitely what we needed in order to have more stability and depth,” Kimani told the club’s official website.

“The goal is to ensure the team picks as many points as possible and this has to start with the opening fixture. We respect all opponents but our aim is to win matches and challenge for the title.”

Although they are yet to confirm the new signings, chairman Dan Shikanda is on record promising they will unleash one of their strongest sides to help win the league title soon, to avoid waiting as long as did.

Liverpool won their first title after a 30-year wait and Leopards, who won their last title in 1998 are keen to avoid that length of a period without a trophy.

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the title sooner,” Shikanda said in a previous interview.

Ingwe have already unveiled their new home kit but eyes are wide open awaiting the new players the club is set to sign.

AFC Leopards are understood to have reached transfer agreements with Harrison Mwendwa from , former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, and ex-KCCA FC offensive midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba.