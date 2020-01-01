FKF picks new board to manage repeat elections

The local federation have set up a new board which will be in charge of the repeat exercise due by March

Football Federation (FKF) have named a new Electoral board to take charge of the elections set for this year.

According to Nairobi News the eight-man team consists of communications expert Kentice Tikolo and Patrick Onyango, who is a Sports Management Consultant at Fifs, media personality Ali Hassan Kauleni, former referee Alfred Ndinya, plus Samuel Karanja, Rachel Muthoga, Elaine Mbugua, and tennis boss Andrew Mudibo.

The initial Electoral board chaired by Prof. Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka was disbanded after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified the polls late last year.

Already, the Federation has announced a new date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) which will, in turn, set a date for elections. The exercise will be conducted on January 28 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Those who attend the meeting include 20 FKF branches, 18 FKF clubs participating in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), eight FKF clubs taking part in the National Super League, eight FKF clubs playing in the national Division One league, one FKF club playing in the women’s league, one representative of Kenya Football Players Association, one representative of Kenya Football Coaches Association and one representative of the Kenya Football Referees Association.

Topping the agenda will be the FKF election which is to be held before the end of February as directed by Fifa. The meeting will also adopt NEC decisions, adopt the Electoral Board and the Electoral Code.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has announced he will be seeking a second four-year term in the polls whilst his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, lawyer Robert Asembo, businessman Simon Mburu, politicians Alex Ole Magelo and Moses Akaranga, plus star footballer McDonald Mariga have been mentioned as the incumbent’s possible challengers.