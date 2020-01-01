FKF outlines strict health protocols ahead of Kenya and Zambia Nyayo friendly

The directions must be observed by those who will be allowed to attend the game which will otherwise be played behind closed doors

Football Federation (FKF) has set strict guidelines to be observed during the Harambee Stars friendly match against Zambia on Friday.

Kenya will play the former African champions in what would be their first friendly match ahead of the double-header Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Comoros in November.

The match has been scheduled to be hosted at the newly-refurbished Nyayo National Stadium where strict health protocols must be adhered to.

“In accordance with strict Covid-19 protocols proposed by the world governing body Fifa and sanctioned by the Ministry of Sports, the match will be played behind closed doors,” FKF said in a statement obtained by Goal on Thursday.

“Arrangements have, however, been made, to broadcast the match on StarTimes. Further details on the same will be shared in due course.

“Football Kenya Federation will, beforehand, issue limited accreditation for journalists and support staff who will be allowed access to the match venue.

“Accredited journalists will only be allowed to access their designated areas of operation and will be required to have their masks on at all times while observing social distance.

“Reporters will be required to sit at the designated media tribune while pitchside photographers who will be obligated to sit at selected spaces.”

Francis Kimanzi led the first residential training on Monday and six training sessions have been held up to now. The sessions were allowed after FKF pressurised the government to allow the players to congregate and prepare before the Friday encounter.

Contact sports in Kenya remain banned and Harambee Stars were only allowed to start training under strict guidelines at the fumigated Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

With a number of foreign-based players unavailable for the match, Clarke Oduor – who is set for his debut - is expected to join the team later in the day for his first joint training programme.

Joseph Okumu is expected to arrive in due course and his presence will be a huge relief for Kimanzi given Collins Shichenje was ruled out for six weeks following an injury.

Zambia are expected to arrive on Thursday night and will hold their first training session on Friday morning. Chipolopolo will face Kenya for what will be their second friendly tie in the week after hosting and beating Malawi 1-0 in Lusaka on Wednesday.