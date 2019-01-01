FKF ordered to pay Bobby Williamson Sh55m for wrongful dismissal

The former Harambee Stars coach was shown the door in 2016 by the former regime after a series of poor results

The Football Federation (FKF) have been dealt a massive blow after the High Court ordered them to pay former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson Sh55m for wrongful dismissal.

The Scot was fired in 2016 by the FKF following what was termed as poor results in charge of the Kenyan national team. The tactician took the Federation to court and on Friday, the High Court ordered the latter to compensate the former coach.

This comes a few weeks after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered the federation to pay Algerian Adel Amrouche Sh108m for what, again, was termed as wrongful dismissal.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has revealed they will appeal the decision by the High Court to award Williamson a hefty sum.

"As the Federation, we will appeal the decision by the court to order us to pay that amount," Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

"With the current situation, we cannot afford to pay the amount; lest you forget, we also have 108 million to pay Adel. It is something we will appeal and hope it goes our way."

The FKF is currently preparing for the national elections to be held in December.