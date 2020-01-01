StarTimes deal: FKF opens disciplinary proceedings against Gor Mahia boss Rachier

The FKF executive has opened disciplinary action against K’Ogalo’s chairman for allegedly bringing the game into disrepute

Football Federation (FKF) has opened disciplinary proceedings against chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Goal can exclusively reveal the National Executive Committee (NEC) which met on Wednesday at the federation’s offices situated at the Goal Project, have decided to investigate the K’Ogalo boss for allegedly bringing the game of football in the country into disrepute.

According to a source, who attended the meeting and did not want to named, Rachier is accused of writing a letter to sponsors StarTimes to withdraw the endorsement of the broadcast deal, a move they say endangered the sponsorship secured by FKF.

“We have opened disciplinary proceedings against Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose [Rachier),” the source told Goal on Wednesday. “NEC felt he [Rachier] has brought the game into disrepute by writing a letter to sponsors [StarTimes] to withdraw the same after the club secretary had already signed and endorsed the deal.

“He will, therefore, have to face the FKF Disciplinary committee to clear his name.”

Despite Gor Mahia endorsing the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes through a letter signed by the club secretary Sam Ochola, Rachier has maintained the club has not signed the same.

Rachier then went further to write a letter to withdraw the earlier one sent by the secretary-general and further suspended the official for allegedly submitting the letter without the clearance of the club’s office.

In a previous interview, Rachier has maintained the club will not support a broadcast deal they have not seen nor read and further revealed the reason to suspend Ocholla.

“We have suspended our secretary Sam [Ocholla] pending his explanation in regards to the letter he wrote to StarTimes purporting to endorse the deal with FKF, but if he gives satisfactory defence we will lift it,” said Rachier.

“What he did was wrong, he went behind my back and the club’s members to write the letter, I have a strong feeling he was ‘bought’ by FKF to do the act, we will have him suspended pending investigations and even the club patron Odinga is aware of the decision.

“Gor Mahia constitution is very clear that only the chairman can write such a letter, but he never consulted me, nor any other member of the team, he did it on his own and that is the reason he must carry his own cross, if he knew what he did was right, why has he switched off his phone?

On why he does not want the club to sign the deal, Rachier said: “As clubs, we have the rights for TV, and for now we cannot sign something we have not seen, none has seen what the deal entails.

“I asked the FKF lawyer whether he has seen the papers, and he told me he has not, we cannot sign things blindly, it is not possible, you can only sign something that you have seen, read, and agreed with it.

“No one has seen the contract between FKF and StarTimes, no club chairman, no legal officer has seen the deal but only the FKF President and his office, why should we sign such a deal.”

While FKF insists Gor Mahia have signed the endorsement through the letter from Ocholla, and Zoo FC are the teams yet to sign the same.