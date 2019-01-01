FKF not to blame for delayed Harambee Starlets allowances - Nick Mwendwa

Mwendwa says FKF is not to blame for unpaid allowances as they strive to develop women football in the country

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has defended the body following allegations over due allowances for the national women's team.

The Harambee Starlets are expected to converge at the Utalii training grounds ahead the upcoming 2020 Olympics qualifier against Malawi, but rumours of a delayed payment of allowances have rocked the camp.

"Let me be clear because I love transparency, we have not received the money from the government yet to cater to the national teams. It is a duty of the Ministry of Sports to finance both Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets but up to now, the Ministry is yet to give us any money," Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

"Their (the ministry) position is the Treasury is yet to release the needed money. What we should know is that matches should be played as they cannot wait just because we do not have money."

Mwendwa added the national women team will hit the training camp for eight days in total before facing their Malawi counterparts.

"The Starlets have to be in camp for four days this week and another four days next week. I have talked to the ladies and have understood the situation."

He also revealed FKF is in talks with a potential new foreign coach for the team

"We take seriously this matter of developing women football in the country and that is why we told the Minister of Sports that we have engaged a Swedish coach. If everything goes to plan, we will have him so as to help improve the standards of our women team," he concluded.

The first leg of the qualifier against Malawi is scheduled for on August 28, with the second one set for September 1.