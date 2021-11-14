'FKF not an equal opportunity employer' - Sports Registrar's inspection team report

The Sports Registrar's audit report on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has revealed irregularities as far as hiring and payment of employees are concerned.

The inspection team that was chaired by Michael Kimoko said the thorough investigation into the employment records at FKF does not point to a body that offers equal opportunities and further claimed there were huge disparities in remuneration.

"The committee scrutinized the FKF employment contracts availed," the Kimoko report detailed. "However, there was a notable disparity as revealed in the contracts in regard to the payment of employees performing the same functions with similar skills.

"Further, there was no indication of FKF being an equal opportunity employer for all positions filled by the employees were not advertised, thus not competitively filled as required under Section 5 of the Employment Act No.11 of 2007 and International Labour Organization Convention No. 111 on equal pay for work of equal value and Convention 100 on discrimination."

Breach of Contracts

Cases of breach of contracts - that FKF has had to deal with after they were taken to court by former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson - were raised by the team too.

"It was also revealed that FKF incurred expenditures for breach of contracts resulting from unprocedural hiring and firing of employees/ coaches. In addition, there were no guidelines availed for the employment of FKF staff, coaches, and referees," the statement explained.

"It was further established that there doesn’t exist a guiding policy framework on the payment of allowances to FKF management, staff, players and national election committee members due to the inconsistency of payments made to the same persons in the same county on different dates."

Otieno Appointment

Barry Otieno's elevation into the office of the Chief Executive Officer also raised eyebrows. Otieno assumed the office in 2019 on an interim basis when he replaced Robert Muthomi who had been involved in the John Avire transfer saga.

"The Chief Executive Officer of the Football Kenya Federation came into office in an acting capacity in November 2019 and was confirmed in January 2020. In his written statement at the FKF offices during a visit by the committee on November 1, 2021, the CEO averred as follows," it continued.

"That FKF is a body mandated to manage football activities in Kenya and is affiliated with Fifa, Caf and Cecafa and that FKF mainly receives funding from Fifa, Caf, and commercial sponsors, with the government mainly sponsoring the national team activities.

"That FKF is a private entity. That FKF operations are guided by the Fifa Statute and its own constitution while taking cognizance of national laws. That FKF operation and organization is not constituted as a government body, department, or organization, thus some of the government procedures and operational policy procedures do not apply to the organization.

"In view of the CEO’s statement and the committee’s findings as contained in the report, it is evident that FKF is reluctant and is unlikely to comply with the constitution of Kenya 2010, the Sports Act and its Regulations, the Children’s Act of 2001, the People with Disability Act, and the Employment Act."

The implementation of the report saw Nick Mwendwa's regime disbanded and the federation functions handed to a caretaker committee.