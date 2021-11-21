The head of the secretariat of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee Lindah Ogutu has hinted at the resumption of the Premier League next week.

The leagues in the country were put on hold for two weeks when the normalisation committee was formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The top-tier had already reached matchday six before the disruption that was occasioned by the dissolution of Nick Mwendwa's administration.

"We are having meetings with stakeholders to come up with a synchronised approach that will see matches resume next weekend," Ogutu said in a presser.

"We plan to have talks with the Kenyan Premier League to devise a strategy that will restore order in the operations of the top-flight."

Sponsor

On his part, Ali Amour - a member of the caretaker committee - said they are on the hunt for new sponsors for the league.

The top-tier had only StarTimes - the broadcasting partner - as the remaining sponsor after the exit of the gaming firm, BetKing.

"This is a fresh start and, we plan to meet the sponsors to assess the status of their investment with a view of charting a transparent roadmap under the Sports Act," Amour explained.

Michael Muchemi - Ogutu and Amour's colleague - did not want to talk much about the ongoing negotiations between the government and Fifa.

The football governing body had asked the ministry to reinstate Mwendwa's executive committee before it could start the process of negotiating a solution to the current impasse.

"As far as we are concerned, the Sports CS [Amina] Mohamed is handling all issues to do with Fifa while our role is to run football activities in the country," stated the committee member.

Mwendwa is facing charges of financial mismanagement after an audit by the Sports Registrar concluded the federation could not sufficiently answer on how they have been using state funds.

As he remains under investigative agencies, the court ordered Mwendwa not to set foot at the FKF's offices at Kandanda House, not to be in contact with the federation's employees, and not attend any football activities as well.