FKF's Mwendwa should cease from attacking Amina - Nyamweya

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has hit out at current head Nick Mwendwa for attacking Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

The Federation head has stated on numerous occasions that the CS does not want him in office, but the experienced administrator says Mwendwa should account for public money.

Call for inspection is legal

"Mwendwa should cease and desist from attacking the Cabinet Secretary," Nyamweya told Goal.

"The ever ranting, rabble-rousing, attention diverting and high pitch voiced Mwendwa has of late developed a penchant for throwing volleys at anyone calling him and his office to account for public money, it is as if Kenyans are seeking a favour from the 'self-righteous' Mwendwa.

"The call for inspection of financial records of the Football Kenya Federation by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Culture and heritage is legal, appropriate, timely and procedural.

"Nick Mwendwa should therefore cease and desist from diverting attention from the core issue at hand which is one of accounting for taxpayers money through an inspection process of the books and financial records of Football Kenya Federation."

Amina is senior to be 'Mwendwa's mother'

The former Federation head has further asked Mwendwa to accord Amina the respect she deserves, terming her as a leader of impeccable credentials who shows no partiality in discharging her duties.

"We further remind Nick Mwendwa that he should treat the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and heritage with respect and decorum," Nyamweya continued.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Sports is a distinguished leader of impeccable credentials, a diplomat par excellence and of international standing, a distinguished scholar and one who shows no partiality in the discharge of her duties as a Cabinet Secretary.

"Within the limits and confines of responsible leadership Nick Mwendwa should be reminded that Ambassador Amina Mohammed is senior enough to be his mother, our advice to Nick is to be careful lest a curse of monumental proportions befalls him and his lineage.

Article continues below

"Further we call on the political class and more so the senate to exercise impartiality and restraint in a matter whose outcome is yet to be determined."

After a recently conducted audit, Amina is expected to give her verdict this week.