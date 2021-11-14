FKF's Mwendwa allegedly cannot account for Ksh550 million - Sports Registrar's report

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa is under the spotlight following the revelation the body cannot account for over Ksh550 million in grants from the national government, according to a report in possession of GOAL.

The report, handed to the Ministry of Sports on Thursday, details how the federation could not provide supporting documents on how the grants from the state were used between December 18, 2019, and October 13, 2021.

Lack of Supporting Documents

The FA also failed to explain how Ksh295 million was withdrawn from their accounts within a month and how Ksh8.5 million was transferred to Mwendwa's private account early this year.

"It was established that there were neither cashbooks nor payment vouchers in regard to grants from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage for the Funds FKF received between 2017 and 2021 as per the documents availed to the committee at the time of inspection," the committee's report stated.

"During the Committee’s visit to FKF offices, there were no procurement documents availed for verification. On further enquiry, the CEO [Barry Otieno] confirmed that they were not using the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015.





"Perusal of payment vouchers revealed to the inspection committee that goods and services were bought either in cash even when they were not of low value, or purchased directly from a supplier without competitiveness.

"Most direct payments related to the hiring of conference facilities for purported meetings which had no supporting documents.

Duplicate Accounts

The Sports Registrar's committee, which was headed by Micheal Kimoko, further revealed that the federation is operating 14 different bank accounts.

"In view of the Committee’s visit to the FKF offices, an analysis of the records availed revealed that FKF has fourteen different bank accounts," it added.



"Further verification of FKF records vis-a-vis records held by the office of the Sports Registrar revealed that there was no request to the office of the Sports Registrar confirming bonafide officials and opening such accounts as implied in Article 201 of the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

"It was also established that most of the bank accounts were duplicated as they had the same account name serving the same purpose."

Mwendwa's deputy Doris Petra, CEO Otieno, Christine Akumu, and Chris Amimo were revealed as the signatories of the bank accounts.

The committee further raised a red flag on the withdrawal of Ksh29.5 million made by Peter Kipchirchir between April and May 2021.

The Ksh218.8 million given to the FKF to prepare the Harambee Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in 2019 also came under scrutiny as the FA officials were pressed to explain how each coin was spent.

The money the FKF received, Ksh40 million, to host the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup - which Kenya won in Machakos - also became a contentious issue as the report indicated the federation failed to explain how the money was spent.

The Kimoko committee also reported that Mwendwa's administration could not fully explain how the Ksh25.7 million given to them for the Afcon qualifier against Ghana was used.

Furthermore, Ksh22.8 million given for the Harambee Stars' preparations for games against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea raised issues as there were no supporting documents on how it was expended.

Flouting National Laws

The use of Ksh16.9 million given to prepare the Harambee Starlets for a game against Equatorial Guinea and Ksh15.9 million sponsorship fund for the men's U20 team for a game against Rwanda raised eyebrows too.

There is also money amounting to Ksh13.4 million allocated by the Sports Ministry in 2018 for the Harambee Stars match against Uganda that lacked supporting documents.

"From the foregoing, it is very clear that Football Kenya Federation has and continues to flout national laws and regulations guiding management of sports organizations, public funds, hiring and firing of employees and conduct of public officers," the document continued.

Article continues below

"It is highly regrettable that during the investigation FKF continued to withhold some vital information and documentation required by the Committee."

The committee advised the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, to dissolve the federation, which she did, and formed a caretaker committee chaired by retired justice Aaron Ringera.