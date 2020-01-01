FKF must ensure sponsorship continuity for KPL – AFC Leopards’ Shikanda

The Ingwe official feels the previous league managers had shortcomings and the same can be avoided as the top-tier enters into a new era

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed how he would like to see the Football Federation (FKF) handle the 2020/21 season.

The FKF is expected to run the top-tier after the contract of the ended and whereas Shikanda acknowledged difficulties under the previous management, he feels most of the problems could have been solved had the stakeholders been more proactive.

“We have been having KPL for some time and, unfortunately, there were problems,” Shikanda told Bonga Futaa Online TV.

“Remember when were relegated after the walkovers of which the first one was to AFC Leopards, I raised the issue with key KPL people and told them there is somewhere we are not going right.

“Since I was elected AFC Leopards chair, I attended only one KPL meeting and I thought deep inside me that maybe we were not planning enough. We should have met more often, discuss our problems and see how we could solve them.

“For example, when the sponsor pulled out, we had to pay the referees but everyone was reluctant in finding a sponsor. Things were not happening and it was a difficult year.

“To host one match in Machakos, a club like AFC Leopards will need a bare minimum of KSh150,000 and that does not include training camp costs and at the end as the host team, the club gets nothing.

“What the transition needs to do is make sure structures are in place to ensure that there is continuity especially in sponsorship.”

The former Ingwe player also restated his earlier opinion that and should represent Kenya in the Caf and Confederation Cup tournaments, respectively, as they did in the previous season.

“I think the season ended and it was unfortunate how it ended abruptly," he added.

“Somehow somebody had foreseen this when he was doing the rules handbook between the federation and the clubs.

“Unfortunately, we were not enlightened enough and all of us tried to interpret the rules differently after the season ended abruptly. What I am saying as Shikanda and of course as AFC Leopards, let the season be null and void and let Gor Mahia and Bandari represent us as they did in the last season.

“The two should have automatic slots should the season be considered null and void. From where I sit, annulling the season is the most logical thing to do but people have their own takes on it as well.”

The FKF presented Gor Mahia’s name to Caf as Kenya’s representatives in the premier continental competition.