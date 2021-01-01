FKF moves Premier League resumption date and roles out Covid-19 tests

The federation has confirmed all players and officials from the 18 clubs in the top-flight will be tested for Covid-19 before the league can start

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the FKF Premier League will resume on May 14 and not 12 as earlier planned.

The Kenyan top-flight was pencilled in to return on Wednesday but in a statement to the clubs and seen by Goal, the date has now been moved to May 14.

A statement signed by the federation CEO Barry Otieno has also confirmed all players and officials from the 18 clubs in the league will be tested for Covid-19 before resuming action.

“Reference is made to the national presidential address made on May 1, 2021, allowing the resumption of sporting activities,” read the statement from Otieno, sent to all the clubs in the league.

“In this regard and in consultation with the Ministry of Sports, we wish to inform you FKF plans to kick off the Premier League on May 14, 2021, under strict observance of existing government Covid-19 protocols and the FKF/Caf Covid-19 competition protocols.

“Consequently, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the Ministry of Health and FKF Covid-19 protocols, all premier league clubs must be tested for Covid-19 before the aforementioned planned league kick-off date.

“In view of the above, we wish to inform you FKF plans to roll out the Covid-19 testing exercise tomorrow [Tuesday, May 11, 2021, therefore, we kindly but urgently request your club to provide the federation with the below-listed details by tomorrow [Tuesday], May 11, 8.00 am to guide the testing process.

“A list of 25 players and 30 officials to be tested, and the club contact persons by his/her number and email address.”

The FKF has further warned clubs that can not make the deadline to submit the required information will be forced to foot their own bills in the exercise of testing the players and officials.

“Please note any club that fails to provide the aforementioned information within the stipulated timeline will be required to cater for the cost of Covid-19 testing,” concluded the statement.

The suspension of sports was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26, after a spike in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, a decision that saw the federation initially suspend the top-flight until further notice.

However, on May 1, Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on sporting activities had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministries of Health and Sports.