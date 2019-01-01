FKF lodge formal complaint with Caf over poor officiating in Gor Mahia defeat

K'Ogalo are currently in second place, a point behind Group D leaders Hussein Dey, who have seven from four matches

Football Federation has lodged a formal complaint with Caf over poor officiating witnessed in the match between Hussein Dey and .

FKF have questioned the competence of Malian referee Boubou Traore, who disallowed what looked like a clean goal in Gor Mahia’s 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey away in Algiers.

Traore waved off Shafik Batambuze's 58th-minute equalizer after the Ugandan rose above the others to head home a Francis Kahata’s corner. The centre referee, however, called for an infringement on the goalkeeper even though video replays showed that the keeper actually collided with his teammate.

"We would like to single out the performance of the centre referee, Boubou Traore. The specific criticism of his performance is during the 58th minute where he disallowed a goal scored by the visiting team from a corner-kick," said the statement to Caf and seen by Goal.

“From the video obtained from Caf on the match highlights, it is evident that there was no contact/infringement from the attacking players on the goalkeeper neither was there an offside call, it being a corner-kick and as such, we would like to seek clarification from Caf as to why the goal was disallowed," added part of the letter signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

FKF also want Traore scrutinized before being allowed to take charge of future matches. "We hope very much that you will carefully consider the reports of the Caf Referee Assessor for the match and look at the TV recording to form a view about the acceptability of Traore's performance, and of his suitability to referee future matches.”

The defeat saw Gor Mahia drop to the second position on the log and the Kenyan champions must now win their remaining two games - starting with - in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gor Mahia will then tackle Petro Atletico of Angola in the final Group D match on March 17.