FKF lays down strict rules for December national elections

The candidates with an interest to vie for the presidential seat will be required to adhere to the electoral obligations for their candidature

Football Federation (FKF) has issued tough rules for anyone seeking to vie for the presidential post during the upcoming elections.

According to the guidelines released by the Electoral Board and obtained by Goal, any member seeking to unseat incumbent President Nick Mwendwa must have been active in football for three of the last four years before being proposed as a candidate.

“Each candidate shall have been registered as a National executive member, Committee member, referee, assistant referee, coach, trainer, or as any other person responsible for technical, medical or administrative matters in FKF, league or club or as a player for three of the last four years,” the Electoral Code document seen by Goal stated.

Additionally, interested candidates will be required to obtain support from a club in the national leagues for their candidature to be approved by the electoral body and a member is only required to declare support for one candidate.

“Each candidate shall present declarations of support from at least one of the current FKF branches in five of the 20 branches of FKF [a minimum of five declaration] and from at least one club from the Kenyan Premier League, National Super League, National Division One League, Women’s Premier League, Women’s Division One League [a minimum of four declarations.

“Each member may only present a declaration of support for one candidate for each of position of President and Vice President, such a declaration shall have been signed by the chairperson and the secretary for branch, and by the chairman for a club.

“If a member presents more than one declaration of support for any of these two positions, none of its declarations shall be deemed valid."

For purposes of transparency and accountability, candidates will be needed to have been cleared by various government agencies too.

“Each candidate will also be required to provide a valid Kenyan Identity Card or passport, a Certificate of Good Conduct that is no more than six months old,” the document explained.

“Clearance Letter from the Credit Reference Bureau, a Clearance Certificate from Higher Educations Loans board, acknowledgement document from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and a valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority.”

Each presidential candidate should also declare the choice of their running mate who they shall be voted as one candidature.

“Each candidate vying for the position of FKF president shall present a running mate for the position of FKF vice-president. In the absence of a running mate, the candidature for president will not be admitted,” the body concluded.

Meanwhile, every candidate will be required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Sh400, 000 for purposes of nomination.