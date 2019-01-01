FKF launches Harambee Stars promotion and official traveling agency

The promotion was launched by FKF President Nick Mwendwa in Nairobi on Monday

Football Federation (FKF) and it's betting partner Betin has launched a promotion that will see football fans win a chance to accompany Harambee Stars to in June.

The promotion dubbed 'ShindaNaStarsPromotion' is aimed at giving some Kenyan football lovers a chance to go and watch Harambee Stars take part in Afcon 2019 after a 15-year wait.

“Three lucky winners, will each have an opportunity to travel with a friend to for a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Harambee Stars," a FKF statement to the press read.

"As part of the trip the winners and their friends will also have a chance to visit the pyramid Consolation prizes.

“The promotion will be run on an SMS platform with participants answering at-least five questions to qualify for the daily draws.

"The questions which have multiple choices will cost Sh10 per question and will be sent to a participant’s phone upon joining the competition via a prompt.” the statement added.

Furthermore, a Grand Prize of Sh1 million, daily consolation prizes of Sh5, 000, weekly consolation prizes of Sh100, 000, and monthly consolation prizes of Sh200, 000 will be up for grabs.

Mwendwa further announced that the Federation has secured Splash World Limited as FKF’s Official traveling agency for the 2019 Afcon tournament.

Mwendwa explained that Splash world will be a one-stop shop for fans willing to travel to the North African country to waatch the national team on duty.

Splash World will be in charge of fans travel, travel insurance for participants and issuance of three match tickets for the group matches.

“We thank both Splash World and Betin for the partnerships and wish Kenyans all the best, both in the Shinda Na Stars promotion and the paid-up tour to watch Harambee Stars take part in the Afcon,” Mwendwa said during the launch.