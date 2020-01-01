FKF issues formal convocation of SGM to conduct repeat elections

The local federation have now set the date for the eagerly awaited exercise which will elect new officials to lead the sport

The Football Federation (FKF) have set March 27 as the official date for the repeat elections.

The exercise was set for last December but could not be held after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) cancelled it, citing lack of public participation in the elections and ordered for a fresh exercise.

The FKF have now set the date in pursuant to Article 27 (4) and Article 31 (1), (4), (5) of the body's constitution. The meeting will serve to elect candidates seeking elective positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC), as well as presidential candidates.

In a letter sent to delegates at the national level and signed by FKF General Secretary/CEO Barry Otieno, the agenda for the meeting: Declaration from the General Secretary that the SGM is properly constituted and roll call; Presidents Speech and Elections, was outlined.

Delegates invited to the meeting include all the 48 FKF Counties, 18 Clubs, 10 NSL Clubs, 10 Division One League Clubs, 3 WPL clubs, 2 Women Division One League Clubs and one representative each from the Players’, Coaches’ and Referees’ associations.

“Kindly note only members who will have won in the county elections scheduled to be held on March 14, 2020, shall be deemed to be the true representatives of the counties. Each county and each club shall be represented by one delegate,” read the letter in part.

The repeat FKF County elections are set to be held this weekend and will determine who votes at the national elections, where 11 positions in the National Executive Committee are at stake.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa is set to be elected unopposed after his rivals failed to hand in papers two weeks ago.

Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Anyango will battle for the Women's Representative post in the National Executive Council following the withdrawal of Sally Bolo.

David Bunei of the Lower Rift Valley region, Mghendi of the Coastal region, Western's Tony Kweya, and Davis Chege, Michael Ouma, Timothy Nabea, Mohamed Dabar of Central, Nairobi, Eastern and North Eastern Branches are unopposed in their bid to be elected as NEC members.

In the Nyanza region, chairman Laban Jobita will fight for the ticket with Joseph Andere with Bernard Korir and Martin Nyongesa battling it out for the Upper Rift Valley ticket.