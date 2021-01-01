FKF has 58 days to present team for Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia represented the country in the continental assignment in the ongoing campaign, but who will do so next season will soon be decided

The Football Kenya Federation has 58 days, from Tuesday, to communicate which team will represent the nation in the Champions League and Confederation Cup next season, to Caf.

In a communication to the federation, Caf has also confirmed dates in which clubs should ensure players are registered, and failure to do so will result in a fine.

"Reference to the competition regulations; we would like to inform you of the deadlines of engagements and registration of the 2021/22 season," read a letter to FKF obtained by Goal.

"The [engagement] application must reach Caf through the Competition Management System not later than June 30.

"First period of registration of players [will be] until July 10 without fines. The second period of registration of players; July 11-20 with a $250 fine per player [while] the third period of registration of players [is] from July 21 -31.

"Associations are not allowed to remove registered players but can add new players with $500 fines per player. These players will only be qualified as of the second preliminary round and onwards."

It will be a tall order for the FKF to get a representative for both competitions considering the fact that the first round of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League has not even ended and the FKF Cup, which produces a team to play in the Confederation Cup, has not even started.

Sports have been suspended in the country since March 26 as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19, and it was just last weekend when President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the green light for them to resume.

Since then, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they have now set May 12 as the date to resume league action.

Article continues below

"[Resumption of sports] is good news for all of us in the sporting industry and I want to confirm the FKF Premier League will return on May 12 in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and that of Sports,” Mwendwa said.

"We want to thank the President for taking the initiative to allow football and other sporting activities to return and we hope all the federations involved will adhere to the strict guidelines of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Gor Mahia represented Kenya in the ongoing Champions League campaign but were knocked out in the second preliminary round. No team was fielded in the Confederation Cup.