FKF has seen improvements under Mwendwa - Aduda

The K'Ogalo official is among aspirants eyeing the federation's top seat when elections shall be held

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Omondi Aduda has said improvements have been made under Nick Mwendwa's leadership.

Aduda is among the contestants seeking to dethrone Mwendwa during an election the date of which is yet to be known, and he said the current president has done well compared to his predecessors.

The CEO, however, believes there are areas where Mwendwa has failed and that is what he is coming to address should he be elected.

More teams

“Let us be truthful to ourselves, there have been improved changes by the current federation in how things are done compared to how they were done before. It is good to be honest sometimes,” Aduda told Radio Jambo.

“As Kenyans, we can argue that the way football is run and how it should be run is different. There is a difference between management and development of football. Are we okay in that regard?.

“But that is as far as management is concerned. What about the development of football?”

Aduda further suggested he would commit himself to develop football from the lower levels to the national team, something he argues Mwendwa's has failed to do.

“If I clinch the seat, I would give priority to grassroots football because that is where there is talent development. Football is an industry and the way you get raw materials, how you process it and the final product matters,” he explained.

“If we come together with Kenyans with the interest to develop football the better. According to me, we have considered the national teams a lot at the expense of clubs.

“Competitions like are shelves where people come to view products from Kenya but it is the end product a long process from the grassroots level.

“The only way to cure graft is to follow rules. What I understand is that we get a lot of money from Fifa but we have to allocate them accordingly. For example, technical training for referees and for women football

“If we will desist from misuse of funds and use the laws to allocate funds, we will get benefit in the end.

“Fifa releases the money for Kenyans and we must be accountable and follow the rules of the state, the federation and statutes of Fifa.”

The K'Ogalo official also spoke about the manifested differences between the FKF and the over administrative issues.

“When we launched KPL, the biggest issue lied on accountability. Clubs were paying participation and registration fees. Registering one new player required one to pay KSh7000,” explained Aduda.

“The clubs kept asking where all this money kept going because at some point even referees were not being paid.

“The FKF-KPL tiff is not a Kenyan problem alone. Recently, there were issues between Fufa and Ugandan clubs concerning the cancellation of the league.”

The FKF elections are pending given the issues are at the corridors of the Sports Disputes Tribunal.