'FKF has been run against principles of fair play' - presidential aspirant Mwachiro

The administrator believes the Special General Meeting is key to bring the Federation to order

Football Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Herbert Mwachiro is the latest to raise his voice over the "illegal" running of football in the country.

The current office's tenure expired and per the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), incumbent Nick Mwendwa was to supervise footballing activities in the country until elections are held.

The National Executive Members' (NEC) were not spared and they were sent packing until elections are held.

More teams

The administrator has also hit out the current regime for lack of fairness.

"It is disappointing to note that over the last year football in Kenya has been run in a manner that goes completely against all principles of fair play," Mwachiro said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"Even worse, the FKF is being run currently without a legal mandate and this threatens the future of the beautiful game in Kenya.

"For football to flourish in Kenya fair play has to be learnt, experienced, promoted and protected both on and off the field."

The youthful administrator pointed out that the failure to ensure the process of getting the right people in office is affecting those who directly depend on the game.

NEC's absence in the office is not making it easier either and members have been challenged to act swiftly to save the game in the country.

"The key victims of all this underhand behaviour are those who make a living from football, such as our footballers, coaches and referees," Mwachiro added.

"This unsporting behaviour by those who are tasked with protecting the sport happens in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic when our society, health and economy is under stress means we no longer have the luxury of time. Hunger, health and housing issues threaten the football community in Kenya.

"FKF Members must act swiftly to save Kenyan football. It is clear beyond a reasonable doubt that without NEC in office, football operations are limited."

Mwachiro also pointed out the most viable way to help solve the problem is to call for the Special General Meeting (SGM) with a set agenda to help in restructuring the administration of the game.

"FKF members must now call a Special General Assembly. Appoint an interim committee to oversight the election process of Kenyan football immediately," he urged.

"The Electoral Board meets with stakeholders to draw up the electoral road map and agree on the electoral code in place.

"FKF members have the power to clean their own house. FKF members have a responsibility to all who make a living from football, such as our players, coaches and referees, to put our affairs in order."