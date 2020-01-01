FKF: Government yet to release sh10 million for Harambee Stars' bonuses

The administrator insists players will be paid once the Ministry of Sports facilitates the same

The Football Federation (FKF) has explained why they have not paid the Harambee Stars' 2019 Afcon bonuses.

The federation promised players sh250,000 for every win in in June and July last year, where Kenya lost to and in Group C but managed to defeat .

However, nine months down the line, the FKF has not yet honoured the pledge, and they have now explained why.

"The Football Kenya Federation wishes to state that match bonuses and athletes rewards for exemplary performances are not factored in in the preparation budgets," FKF said in a statement signed by CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal.

"To this end, two days to the commencement of the 2019 Afcon tournament the federation proactively informed the Ministry of Sports, in a letter dated June 19, 2019, on its agreement with Harambee Stars players and members of the technical bench on a sh10 million match win bonus for every win and requested for the Ministry’s concurrence and approval of the same.

"It is critical to remind all that the 10 million bonus amount is an additional pay over and above other amounts which had already been disbursed to the players..."

Otieno further explains the federation has not received the aforementioned amount to facilitate the payments. He has also pointed out that the government is taking additional strain since the Covid-19 breakout.

"The federation without prejudice or malice wishes to state that the sh10 million win bonus against Tanzania is yet to be received from the Ministry and/or paid to all players and members of the Technical bench," he statement added.

"Most importantly, FKF remains cognizant and fully understands the strain the Covid-19 pandemic has had on government resources and finances, and has proactively halted engagements on the outstanding bonuses until our country is free and safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Moreover, the federation, whilst fully aware of the difficult situation the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the sporting community, calls for decorum and continued understanding, this even as it seeks to find lasting solutions with the Ministry of Sports, with regard to the outstanding bonuses once the Covid-19 situation is contained in the country and normalcy resumes."

During the Stars' preparation, the government wired sh244 million to the federation's kitty. Goal understands sponsors Betin had also provided the FKF sh20 million on top of sh20 million which came from Caf to help in the preparation of the team.

After finishing third in their group in , Kenya also managed to bag sh31.5 million, which the federation claims was used for administrative costs.