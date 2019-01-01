FKF fire Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne after Chan debacle

FKF have approved the exit of French coach after he failed to guide the national team past Tanzania in the Chan qualifiers

Football Federation have confirmed the exit of coach Sebastien Migne.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, the Federation have confirmed the Frenchman has agreed to leave the job on mutual consent.

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent,” said the statement signed by FKF acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry Otieno.

“Consequently, FKF and [Sebastien] Migne have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time.

“The federation wishes to thank coach Migne for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time in 15 years.

“The recognition and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer Kenya forward will be announced shortly.

“We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavors, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament again.”

The 46-year-old was appointed the Harambee Stars coach in May, 2018, replacing Belgian Paul Put who had stepped down for personal reasons after just three months in the job.

Migne arrived from Congo Brazzaville where he was in charge of the Red Devils before resigning. He will be remembered to have beaten ’s Black Stars and Ethiopia at home en-route to securing the country’s ticket for the 2019 Afcon held in .

He however, failed to help Kenya reach the last 16 as Harambee Stars lost to and but managed to beat rivals 3-2.

However, his stay with the team was thrown into doubt after he failed to beat Tanzania in the two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers where Kenya lost 4-1 on penalties to exit the competition.

Despite fans calling for his resignation, Migne dared the federation to sack him saying they will have to pay him a lot of money if they do so.

“About the sack, you can ask my president. If they [FKF] want to fire me, let them go ahead and fire me, but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?” Migne told reporters after losing to Tanzania.