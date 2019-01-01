FKF: Fake Harambee Stars Afcon squad revealed by individuals with their own agenda

The Kenyan national team will pitch camp in France in readiness for the tournament that will kick off on June 21 in Egypt

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is set to name his preliminary squad for the on Tuesday.

There have been reports that the team has already been named, which the Football Federation (FKF) has denied, saying everything will be done next week.

Communications Officer Barry Otieno says coach Migne is finalizing his squad and it will be made public a few days from now.

“I have seen certain information regarding the squad making rounds, but I can reveal that is not the correct information. Coach Migne will name his team on Tuesday, actually, it will be both Afcon and Chan squads, meaning it will be about 60 players,” Otieno told Goal.

“Do not be misled by a few individuals who have their own agenda. We will do everything as planned.”

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

While in , the team has lined up two friendly matches against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and 15 respectively.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.