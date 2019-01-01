FKF Electoral Board unveiled, assures a free and fair exercise in December

The Board’s first assignment is nomination and verification of candidates with the preliminary list expected on October 21

The Football Federation (FKF) electoral board chairman Edwin Wamukoya has assured the process will be free and fair.

Speaking when the board was inaugurated on Tuesday, Wamukoya said they will remain independent despite being selected by the FKF executive committee.

“The FKF constitution clearly states the board will be picked by its executive committee and approved at the general meeting,” Wamukoya told Goal.

“There is no other way it can be done. However, members of this board are people of integrity and we will be fully guided by the FKF, Caf and Fifa constitution in doing our work.”

Wamukoya, who served in the previous board which conducted the 2016 elections, said he expects it easy this time around as a register of clubs already exists.

“We had a lot of challenges in 2016 because we had to sort out the clubs’ register. This time we don’t have such issues and we expect it to be smooth sailing,” Wamukoya continued.

“Integrity will be judged by you as the members of this board have taken an oath. We are committed to not only running a free and fair election but also ensuring eligible candidates are not locked out and disputes are resolved timely.”

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, they have faith in the board to do their work properly.

“We are confident the board members will uphold election integrity and do their job appropriately,” Otieno told Goal.

Wamukoya will lead the board which also has Eunice Lumallas (secretary) while Abdi Said, Robert Nyakundi and Elynah Shiveka are committee members. The committee has 60 days to conduct elections starting from the county to the national level.

Article continues below

According to a calendar released by the board, verification of candidates will be done from October 14 to October 19.

After that, the list of candidates will be published on October 22. There will two days of hearing appeals from October 24 to October 26. The final list of candidates will be published on November 2.

County elections will be held on November 23 with the national polls on December 7.