FKF electoral board set date for national elections

The elections calendar has been made public and the dates for the process set

The FKF national elections will be conducted on March 2, 2020, the Electoral Board has confirmed.

The elections calendar, which was released to the public on Thursday, has provided the timelines for the electoral process. It will start with the submission of county nomination forms on February 18 followed by those for the National Executive Council (NEC) and presidential nomination forms four days later.

Those cleared will have a leeway to vie for county posts on March 14. After the exercise, there will be a three-day window for the unsatisfied individuals to appeal and for their cases to be heard and determined.

The Election Board is chaired by Kentice Tikolo with Patrick Onyango, Alii Hassan, Alfred Ndinya and Samuel Karanja also serving.

"Now that the delegates have decided, we will leave the board with the job of setting election dates and ensure everything is run accordingly," incumbent Nick Mwendwa said after the Special General Meeting. "We are committed to ensuring the beautiful game continues to develop in our country."

It is not yet clear whether there will be a challenger for the FKF President's position.