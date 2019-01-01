FKF Electoral Board publishes list of cleared candidates ahead of the national poll

Many members of the National Executive Committee are set to retain their positions unopposed after the final list was published

The Football Federation’s (FKF) Electoral Board has published a list of cleared candidates for the November and December elections.

Most members of the Nationale Executive Committee will retain their positions unopposed with the new Women Representative post seeing three contestants declaring the interest.

national treasurer Sally Bolo will square it out with Kerubo Momanyi and a former referee Margaret Omondi for the new post.

Nairobi County is set to be represented by Michael Ouma while the Central region's representative post is expected to be taken by Gordon Chege. Chege is the current chairman of the Central region.

Bernard Korir Lagat is the only candidate for the Upper Rift Valley region while David Bunei has made the cut to represent Lower Rift Valley region. The expansive region has been split into two, unlike when it had one representative before.

Ahmed Qadar and Bishop Tony Kweya will represent North Eastern and Western areas, respectively.

Joseph Andera will sail unopposed to represent the Nyanza region in the national executive committee while the Eastern region will be represented by Timothy Nabea.

Kweya, Andere, and Coast region's Gabriel Mghendi were members of the previous committee and are set to return unopposed.

Incumbent FKF president Nick Mwendwa and his running mate Doris Petra are to retain their positions as no one presented their candidatures for clearance ahead for the upcoming national elections.

The national executive committee will consequently have Mwendwa (President), Petra (Vice President), Davies (Central), Qadar (North Eastern), Lagat (Upper Rift), Bunei (Lower Rift), Kweya (Western), Nabea (Eastern), Andere (Nyanza), Mghendi (Coast), Majua (Nairobi), and two co-opted members.

Other members will include the FKF Premier League representative, a National Super League (NSL) representative and the Woman Representative.