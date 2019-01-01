FKF Electoral Board opens the door for appeals from dissatisfied aspirants

The body is set to listen to cases fronted by candidates who were not given the green light to vie in the November and December elections

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral board’s appeals committee has welcomed dissatisfied parties to launch their cases ahead of the upcoming elections.

The appeal cases should be launched within a window of three days starting on Monday to Wednesday and the board will determine them and give a judgement that is binding thereafter.

“Section 7 of the Electoral Code provides any aspirants, who were not happy with the decisions of the board, recourse in the Appeals Committee,” the board's chairman Prof. Edwin Wamukoya told FKF's website.

“Aspirants who wish to lodge appeals will be required to pay a non-refundable fee, as is stipulated in Section 7 of the Electoral Code, and thereafter send their appeals physically to our address, or on the appeals committee’s email provided address.”

The electoral board had provided the list of eligible candidates to vie for the county and national posts. A list of people whose candidacy were rejected was also published and they have now been given space and a timeframe to launch their complaints with the Wamukoya-led body.

After the appeals and related disputes have been settled, the electoral board will be expected to publish the final list of eligible candidates on November 2.

The voter verification process will be conducted between November 4 and November 9 with a preliminary list of voters set to be made public on November 11.

Article continues below

Disputes surrounding the voter's list will be heard in a period of three days starting on November 13. The final list of eligible voters will be published on November 21.

County elections will be carried on November 23 while the national ones will be done on December 7.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is expected to get another four-year term in office after no one else fronting their candidacy to challenge him.