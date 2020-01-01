FKF Elections: Why Aduda advocates for credible process without further delays

The Gor Mahia CEO has also hit on the outgoing office for misleading the public regarding the powers of the incumbent Nick Mwendwa

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Omondi Aduda believes a clear road map should be put in place for the elections to be held as soon as possible, before the resumption of football in the country.

The FKF elections were set to be conducted early this year, but twice, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) cancelled it as the outgoing office failed to adhere to the guidelines necessary for free and fair elections to happen. The CEO says it is high time to sort out the problem hindering the process from happening.

"I wish to bring to the attention of all football stakeholders in Kenya that it is time to sort out a clear direction with respect to the governance of football in the country," Aduda said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"We have in the past almost six months now had a Federation without a substantive leadership across its administrative strata with the mandate of the former office-bearers having elapsed on February 10, 2020.

"This coupled with the fact that due to constitutional anomalies occasioned by the then leadership have seen the intended FKF elections nullified twice by the SDT. This has hitherto rendered the actions currently being undertaken by the outgoing president and the Secretary-General [Barry Otieno] illegal in, so far as the FKF Constitution is concerned."

The incumbent Nick Mwendwa has been insisting Article 42(2) of the FKF Constitution gives him powers to continue discharging his duties until he is either re-elected or a new person is elected.

However, the administrator insists the article has been misinterpreted and all stakeholders have been urged to come up with ways of ensuring the new office is put in place soonest.

"It is this breadth that I implore the stakeholders to understand that the current status of FKF is a recipe for chaos should the world governing body Fifa and Caf declare the resumption of Activities.

"It is imperative that we set up a roadmap that will lead to a free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive election as a matter of urgency instead of the current circus of musical chairs.

"This will enable the Federation usher in legitimate leadership especially at the NEC level."

Aduda has concluded by saying this is a joint effort which needs all to put heads together without political shenanigans.

"As an aspirant for the position of FKFpresidency I call upon all the stakeholders to shelve the parochial political theatrics and ensure that we live true to the expectations and directions of the FKF Constitution and join efforts in ensuring that elections are conducted ahead of the resumption of sporting activities," he concluded.

