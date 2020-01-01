FKF Elections: We will pursue cause for electoral justice to end – Nyamweya

The football administrator now claims they are not ready to take part in a flawed exercise and will fight to the end for justice

Sam Nyamweya has vowed to fight for justice so as to have a free and fair Football Federation (FKF) elections.

The football administrator has once again come out to criticise the FKF Electoral Board saying they lack the capacity to conduct a free and fair exercise and promised to go to all corners in the country and make sure that justice is served to his people.

“I and my supporters wish to state we shall pursue the cause for FKF electoral justice to its logical conclusion,” read the statement from Nyamweya obtained by Goal.

“I and my supporters wish to express our utmost displeasure with the conduct of the FKF Electoral Board because they have confirmed our worst fears that it lacks the will and capacity to conduct free, fair credible, all-inclusive, FKF elections.

“The purported exercise being carried by the FKF Electoral Board is a sham, a charade and a mockery of the basic tenants of democracy.

“The FKF Electoral Board has with reckless continued to disregard the ruling of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on matters FKF elections. This, therefore, renders the purported process and its purported outcome as null and void.”

Nyamweya continued: “I and my supporters will only be part of an electoral process that is anchored in the enabling law being the Sports Act of 2013, one that respects and adheres to the ruling of the SDT and one in which all members of FKF from the grassroots to the national level are accorded their democratic right to freely participate in the elections.”

On Tuesday, the Electoral Board confirmed they had started nominations and the verification exercise ahead of the upcoming football elections in the country.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

On setting the guidelines for the exercise, Tikolo insisted the FKF Electoral Code, which has been the contentious issue with most presidential candidates saying it should be changed, will remain in force.

Apart from Nyamweya, other presidential aspirants Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, have also strongly opposed the decision to use the Code and have already moved to court to have the exercise stopped.