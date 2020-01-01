FKF Elections: Upper Rift Valley region endorses Nyamweya to unseat Mwendwa

The leaders led by NEC member Evans Rono believe the administrator is well placed to help the country develop further

Six North Rift Counties have endorsed Sam Nyamweya as their preferred Football Federation (FKF) presidential candidate.

In a meeting held on Sunday, leaders from West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet agreed in unison to support the administrator in his bid to return to football management in the country.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the resolve is stronger than before," read a joint statement from the leaders and obtained by Goal .

"We are pleased to announce to you after a full day of discussions and deliberations, we, as members of Upper Rift have resolved to endorse Sam Nyamweya as our preferred choice.

"The meeting was graced by our FKF National Executive Council member Evans Rono.

"Mr Sam Nyamweya joined us via video and addressed his people. Our people, let regions meet and chat for the way forward, the time is now."

During Nyamweya's tenure, Kenya won the right to host the 2018 Chan competition but the country was stripped of the privilege after his exit from office and the current regime under incumbent Nick Mwendwa failed to convince the government to finish the stadiums selected to host the tournament.

The administrator has also revealed other achievements realised during his era.

"I left when Kenya was ranked 90th on the Fifa rankings and, during my entire time in office, there was no time we were ranked below the 100 mark. Now, we are ranked 107," Nyamweya said in an earlier interview.

"The national team players were covered by UAP Insurance. All of them were covered and there were no complaints of failure of treatment."

On the current grandstanding between FKF and the Kenyan Premier League, Nyamweya revealed the strategy he used to solve such issues at the time.

"FKF and always worked out their differences through negotiations. Anytime there was a misunderstanding I would call Ambrose Rachier [then KPL chairman] so that we could sit and iron out issues.

"The joint Executive Committee was meeting at least once every two weeks.

"It is now two years since the current members met that is why you can see everything is in disarray."

Nyamweya also took credit for the fact that a number of Kenyans served in key positions in international events or bodies during his tenure.

"I can remember that I also pushed a number of our officials to join the Caf Executive Committee and one of them was Doris Petra who was a representative in the Women Committee. Robert Asembo served in the Caf's Constitutional Committee," he concluded.

"I am proud of the two. Aden Marwa served during the 2014 World Cup courtesy of my lobbying efforts and you know that is not an easy task.

"All these [achievements] are there to be seen."

The date for elections is yet to be made public but already several candidates have come out to confirm their interest in the top seat.

Apart from Nyamweya, those keen for the top seat include former Cecafa Secretary Nicholas Musonye, Herbert Mwachiro, CEO Omondi Aduda, former NEC member Twaha Mbarak, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and Sammy Shollei.