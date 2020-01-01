FKF Elections: Sub-branches against formation of normalisation committee

The officials argue those asking for changes in the federation have no interest in football

Ten sub-branches of the Football Federation (FKF) have dismissed calls for the formation of a normalisation committee.

The sub-branches have instead expressed concern the country risks being banned if the government goes ahead to form such a committee and with it the loss of many gains built over the last four years.

According to Elias Murega who chairs the Meru Central sub-branch, those calling for the formation of such a committee have no interest of football in the country and are only interested in the country getting a ban from Fifa.

More teams

“Those calling for a normalisation committee have no teams they are running and so their only interest is to spoil what has been built on the ground. It is a well-known fact Fifa does not condone any form of interference which will attract a ban,” Murega told Goal.

Busia sub-branch chairman Hillary Wandera said those calling for a normalisation committee have not been active in football.

“The real stakeholders are players, coaches and referees and they are satisfied with what has been done so far. In the Western branch, we did not support the current regime when they were elected but they have done a lot to convince us that they deserved to be in office," Wandera told Goal.

“For the first time, we have had coaching and referees courses as well as active youth programs. We don’t want to spoil all these with a Fifa ban."

Westlands sub-branch secretary Hamisi Maleya said there is no crisis to warrant a normalisation committee.

“We have had activities going on for the last four years and therefore there is nothing to be normalised. Such a committee only comes into place when there is a huge crisis which is not the case," Maleya told Goal.

“We are not afraid of repeating the elections even 10 times as we are confident of winning,” he added.

Suba sub-branch secretary Peter Diela said such a committee will if put in place, halt the number of activities on the ground.

“Let us give credit where it is due. For the first time, we as Suba branch have a running league. Our referees and coaches have also been trained and are giving back to the youth. Sponsors have also come on board at our level and we, therefore, don’t see the need for such a committee,” Diela told Goal.

Other sub-branches who dismissed the formation of a normalisation committee are Kaloleni, Machakos, Siaya, Kitui, Dagoretti and Kisumu.