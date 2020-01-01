FKF Elections: Stakeholders have no confidence in Electoral Board - Nyamweya

The administrator believes the best thing is to disband the Board which he believes will not yield a credible process

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has questioned the legality of the Electoral Board, stating they have no mandate to oversee the elections process.

On Thursday, August 6, the Board under the leadership of Kentice Tikolo revealed it will publish the road map and regulations that will govern the process in the country.

The administrator believes the set Board is in contempt of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling on March 17 regarding the current regime whose term has already expired.

"By its words and deeds, the FKF Electoral Board has confirmed our worst fears that it is an appendage and a hireling of Nick Mwendwa moving and acting at his behest, and has, therefore, no inherent capacity to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent FKF Elections," Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"The FKF Electoral board quacks like Nick Mwendwa, walks like Nick Mwendwa, acts like Nick Mwendwa, and is, therefore, Nick Mwendwa to the core."

Nyamweya has declared the football stakeholders have no faith in the current Electoral Board and has called for its disbandment, but insisted he is in for free and fair elections.

"We therefore as football stakeholders have no confidence in the FKF Electoral Board and call for its disbandment and citing of its members for contempt," he added.

"We, however, remain committed to the cause of FKF Electoral reforms, and holding of free, fair, credible, and transparent FKF Elections."

The FKF Electoral Board will, on Tuesday, August 11, publish the road map and regulations needed for one to be eligible to vie for the Federation's presidency.

"The Electoral Board of Football Kenya Federation is in receipt of communication from world football governing body Fifa, directing the Board on the next steps with regard to the pending FKF Elections," the Electoral Board said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Consequently, and in the spirit of transparency and fairness, the Board will publish the road map and regulations to be used in overseeing the said elections on Tuesday, August 11, 2020."

The Board has also communicated that Fifa statutes will also be considered.

There is also a hint that the eagerly awaited elections will finally be held soon.

"As advised by Fifa, the elections will be carried out in accordance with the FKF statutes and Electoral Code currently in force, and/or the Fifa statutes/guidelines, where applicable," the statement concluded.

"The Board remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has agreed with both FKF and Fifa that the electoral process will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country, and with the safety and well-being of all involved."