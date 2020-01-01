FKF Elections: SDT ruling gives genuine clubs chance to vote again – Aduda

The Gor Mahia official welcomes latest decision by the court to stop the elections saying it was the only way forward

official Omondi Aduda has welcomed the decision by the Sports Dispute Tribunal to stop the Football Federation (FKF) elections.

On Tuesday, the SDT chairman John Ohaga delivered a ruling which stopped the repeat elections and also moved to order the world football governing body, Fifa, to set up a normalization committee, until fresh and proper elections are conducted.

Aduda has now praised the ruling by SDT saying it will help the genuine clubs, which had been struck from the voting register, with the best chance to vote again when the elections are called for.

“Well, the important thing was there were schemes that had been put in place to deter any possible challenge to the then leadership of FKF under Nick Mwendwa,” Aduda explained to Goal on Wednesday.

“The scheme was orchestrated in a manner which was locking out a majority of the member clubs from participating in the electoral process and in which case those member clubs were being denied their constitutional rights.

“I think it is the scenario the tribunal looked at and gave out a ruling in favour of those member clubs having realised that was the scheme and a whole contention was the dubious register which consisted of ghost clubs and fake delegates.”

Asked whether the ruling was fair, Aduda told Goal: “Yes it was the best ruling ever for Kenyan football, in my view I think it is necessary for the clubs to be legally registered so we can establish the legal leadership of those clubs and give the genuine clubs the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.”

On the call from SDT to Fifa to set up a normalization committee, Aduda said: “That is independency and a good move because one, the term of office of the former leadership had ended and they continued to cling into leadership and the guise the SDT gave them the mandate to be in charge until the next election.

“It is the same SDT that gave them those powers and now in the absence of the National Executive Committee (NEC) that is why you see the board has been retained but the board will work under supervision and direction of the normalization committee.”

The FKF national elections were scheduled for March 27 with Mwendwa the only candidate cleared to contest for the presidency.