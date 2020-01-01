FKF Elections: SDT to convene meeting with stakeholders to discuss way forward

The Tribunal is aiming at involving all to come up with an amicable way of ensuring the exercise is free and fair

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has set a meeting with all football stakeholders in the country on June 2, to discuss the way to go regarding the Football Federation (FKF) elections.

The current regime's tenure ended on February 10 and twice, the Federation's attempt to hold the exercise was thwarted after failing to comply with set laws of the land. Despite the SDT ruling, the National Executive Council (NEC) term has expired, President Nick Mwendwa was given the green light to continue discharging his duties until elections are held.

With the elections further delayed owing to Covid-19 and with NEC out of office, it is vital for the aspirants and the incumbent to know the way forward, and that is what will be discussed next month.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 59 of the Sports Act, 2013, the Tribunal will convene a virtual round-table discussion on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 from 2.30 pm for all stakeholders to discuss and formulate a mechanism for creating a road-map in view of the urgent need for the FKF to hold elections once the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us," the SDT Chairman said in a ruling made on Thursday, May 28 and obtained by Goal.

In an earlier ruling, the Tribunal had rubbished allegations the Federation was in contempt of court emanating from the March 17 ruling that the term of the President and the National Executive Council (NEC) has expired.

"The Tribunal at paragraph 123 of its decision of 17th March 2020, recognized that Article 43(2) of the FKF Constitution 2017 provided that the President of the Federation stays in office until the next president is elected into office.

"It becomes clear, therefore, that the President of the Federation cannot be impeached or accused of contempt in relation to acts or activities undertaken in the ordinary course of carrying out duties and responsibilities which are attendant to this position.

"This includes being the spokesman and legal representative of the Federation as well as supervising the work of the secretariat and the relations between FKF and its members and other organizations."

There was also an order put forward by the challengers who argued the FKF property, assets and bank accounts should be safeguarded since the outgoing officials might vandalize them or misappropriate the funds.

The Tribunal, however, refused to block the current regime from accessing the same stating there was not enough evidence.