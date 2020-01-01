FKF Elections: Presidential aspirants to speak after snubbing nomination exercise

The four candidates have promised to show the way forward during a press conference on Tuesday

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants led by Sam Nyamweya have confirmed they will give direction on the next course of action on Tuesday just a day after they skipped the nomination exercise.

The four aspirants – Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Twaha Mbarak, and Sammy Sholei – had revealed on Sunday that they will not hand in their papers on Monday, and true to their word they skipped the exercise held at FKF’s Goal Project.

The officials have now confirmed they will hold a major press conference on Tuesday to show the way forward and called on other aspirants to join their course of action because the exercise is already flawed.

“We said we will not present our papers today [Monday] and we have done exactly that,” Nyamweya told Goal on Monday. “Nothing will change, we will not take part in an already rigged exercise, we will instead, follow other channels to have the exercise stopped.

“Apart from the presidential aspirants, even our NEC members have not handed in their papers and that shows you how bad the exercise is being conducted, no one is having faith in the exercise, they have decided to bend the law to favour the incumbent and we will not accept that.

“We don’t care how many years it will take to have the exercise done, but all we need is to have a proper election, with all stakeholders taking part, not a one-sided exercise.”

Mbarak, on his part, told Goal they will issue the way forward in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are inviting you to the press conference and this is where we will unleash the way forward,” Mbarak told Goal. “We will not accept to go into a contest in an already rigged process, the incumbent has already rigged himself back into the office and it will be a waste of time to participate in the exercise.

“I can assure you we will not stop at that, we already have a case in court challenging the process and we will continue to press and get justice, only the court will be able to help us.”

Mbarak added: “I want to assure you that we will not have an election again, the exercise has been stopped twice and I can assure you, it will be stopped again because FKF has refused to follow the raid down laws.”

The Electoral Board has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections. The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.