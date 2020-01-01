FKF elections: Ohaga sticks with SDT ruling to end NEC term in office

The federation failed to appeal March's ruling leaving the Tribunal with no option but end their term in office

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga has made it clear he will stick to the ruling made on March 17 regarding the Football Federation (FKF) elections, insisting the time for the current National Executive Council, (NEC), is over.

In the ruling, Ohaga cancelled the FKF national elections which were to be held on the 27th of the aforementioned month. On Friday, the SDT chairman said the failure for the federation to appeal means he is free to reiterate the pronouncements made in March.

"There having been no appeal or application for review preferred against the decision, the Tribunal reiterates its decision of 17th March 2020," read a statement signed by Ohaga and obtained by Goal.

More teams

"The Tribunal notes that Fifa has declined to form a Normalization Committee as requested at Order No. IX of the Tribunal’s decision of 17th March 2020.

"The Tribunal accordingly invites representations from the parties as to the next course of action in view of the urgent need for the FKF to hold elections once the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us."

The interested parties have also been urged to present a written application to safeguard FKF property from possible vandalisation, with the federation asked to file a response within the next five days before a brief hearing on May 5.

"The Interested Parties in SDT Case No. 3 of 2020 and the Petitioners in SDT Case No. 5 of 2020 are at liberty to make a formal application regarding the issue of protection of the assets of FKF and the alleged vandalization of the said assets as Directions No. 3 well as for alleged contempt of the Orders of the Tribunal made on 17th March 2020.

"Such application, including brief written submissions, shall be filed and served within the next five (5) days from the date of issuance of these directions.

Article continues below

"The Football Kenya Federation shall file and serve its response, including brief written submissions, within five (5) days from the date of service upon it of the intended application."

By the time this article was published, FKF had not reacted.



