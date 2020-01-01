FKF Elections: Nyamweya confident SDT will ensure credible process

The veteran administrator spoke of how football needed experienced people who can ensure the game develops

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has stated he is confident the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) will streamline the election process and ensure the exercise is free and fair.

With the FKF National Executive Council (NEC) out of office after their term expired, the federation cannot make vital decisions regarding the elections. It is for this reason the tribunal called for a consultative meeting with stakeholders to discuss the way forward.

The veteran administrator is confident the SDT, under the chairmanship of John Ohaga, will ensure the forthcoming elections are credible.

"I have faith in SDT and its chairman [Ohaga]," Nyamweya told Goal on Tuesday.

"This is a vital exercise that needs credibility of the highest order; if we let football to be run like a private entity we will lose big time. Our players will suffer and the country at large will struggle to realize its potential in football.

"Football has to be administered by the right people, and the forthcoming elections are the only way to make things right. It is the chance to sanctify our game and it calls for people with experience in football."

Nyamweya was among the football stakeholders who attended a consultative meeting on June 2 organised by the SDT.

However, the FKF stated they will wait for the direction from Fifa regarding the elections.

"Ideally, a mediation process is party-driven and voluntary. Usually, negotiations in mediation are undertaken before an impartial and neutral third party without decision-making powers. In any event, the stakeholders of football in Kenya comprise of many other parties and entities outside these proceedings," part of the FKF letter signed by incumbent Nick Mwendwa addressed to Ohaga and obtained by Goal read.

"...the Tribunal requested Fifa to consider installing a normalization committee for the purpose of inter alia, holding the elections of the FKF. The Tribunal is well aware of the position taken by Fifa on its request to Fifa and by dint of Article 14 (1) (a) of the Fifa Statute, the Federation is duty-bound to comply with the directives already taken and communicated by Fifa to the Tribunal via its letters dated March 25, 2020, and April 6, 2020 copies of which the Federation has already forwarded to you in a previous communication.

"Therefore, following that communication by Fifa and bearing in mind that Fifa is expected to communicate a way forward to the federation after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and/or is over, FKF will await Fifa’s direction and communication on how FKF will conclude its elections and which communication will be shared with the Tribunal.

"Subsequently, we are unable to engage the Tribunal on the discussion slated for tomorrow or any day thereafter on account of the foregoing."