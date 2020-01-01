FKF Elections: Nyamweya accuses rival of using fake account to misrepresent him

The administrator is unhappy with a rival who has allegedly resorted to using dirty tricks as the federation gears up for elections

Sam Nyamweya has threatened to seek legal redress after a rival in the upcoming Football Federation (FKF) allegedly created a fake Twitter account to discredit him.

According to the former FKF president, who announced he will be seeking to return to football management a month ago, has said a rival has been allegedly using three fake accounts to pass information which was misrepresenting his brand.

“The here below enumerated Twitter accounts bearing my photo and my name are fraudulent, fictitious, deceptive and set up by imposters out to malign, misinform, and misrepresent my personal brand,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

“The matter has been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the cyber-crime unit and the sleuths are hot on the heels of the suspected imposters and will be soon apprehended and arraigned before a court of law.

“Similarly, Twitter incorporation has been notified of the same and remedial action is underway. In the meantime, please disregard anything that comes from these accounts; 1. SamNyamweya. MBS @SamNyamweyaMBS, 2. Sam Nyamweya, @NyamweyaSam 3. Sam Nyamweya @samnyamweya1.”

Nyamweya has already promised to turn around the fortunes of the federation if given another chance to lead the federation. The administrator has vowed to engage all stakeholders including the players and referees to help rebuild sport in the country.

“The player’s welfare association will be a key partner in driving the agenda of football administration in the next four years and beyond,” Nyamweya told Goal.

“I will also be engaging with professionals and opinion leaders in the football industry and will remain committed and ready to lead FKF to great heights of development and success in the game of football.

Article continues below

“I will continue consulting and engaging with the regional leaders in the nine distinct regions of FKF who have faithfully supported our shared aspirations and have been a source of strength and inspiration to my leadership now and in the past.”

Nyamweya is among the five aspirants who have shown a keen interest to unseat current president Nick Mwendwa when the federation holds elections after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Others include former Cecafa secretary general Nichols Musonye, ex-Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF Coast branch NEC member Twaha Mbarak.