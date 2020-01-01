FKF Elections: NEC members don't want a normalization committee

The officials insist the country has been stable for the last four years and want to maintain the same

Football Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee members have rubbished calls for the formation of a normalization committee to manage sport in the country.

This as they expressed concerns a ban from World Governing body Fifa, which could be occasioned by the current standoff on the FKF Elections.

The Sports Disputes tribunal, in its ruling on March 17, cancelled the national elections that had been scheduled for March 27. The tribunal also ended the term of office for the Executive Committee members and called on Fifa to form a normalization committee, to among other things, handle the daily affairs of the Federation.

More teams

Fifa then reinstated the NEC and asserted Kenya’s case did not meet the threshold for the formation of a normalization committee.

According to David Njoroge, who represents the Central region, the current standoff is not good for real football stakeholders, who could be affected in case of a ban.

"We have witnessed stability in the past four years, so talks of a normalization committee are far-fetched," Njoroge told Goal on Monday.

"The real football stakeholders, who we represent, our players, coaches, referees, and club officials. Any decisions made should be in the best interests of these people," he added.

Nairobi’s Chris Amimo concurred that the current situation in Kenyan football does not warrant a normalization committee.

"I have been in football for a long time and in my opinion, what we are facing now does not warrant the formation of a normalization committee. We have witnessed stability for the past four years and such a committee can only water down the gains made during this time," Amimo told Goal.

Raphael Mwalungo, the out-going Coast executive member, said normalization committees are only put in place in a situation where there are either two leagues or two federations, something he says Kenya is far from.

"I have been in football management since 1992 and in my opinion, those going to court have personal interests and not the interests of the real football stakeholders at heart," he opined to Goal.

Article continues below

"We have had no wrangles and no friction in the past four years and so we don’t need such a normalization committee as those going to courts wish."

Eastern executive member Nabea Murithi said their opponents are not serious about elections, and only have their interests at heart.

"Those going to court are not interested in competing but want to create a crisis that doesn’t exist. We have had a stable Federation in the past four years, and, unfortunately, a few people want to roll us back," he told Goal.