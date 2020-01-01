FKF Elections: My opponents will celebrate if I go down with coronavirus - Mwendwa

The federation chief alleges those who eye his seat are placing roadblocks on his re-election bid

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has claimed his opponents would celebrate if he is affected by the coronavirus.

Mwendwa says he was summoned by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) because his unnamed opponents are working hard to bar him from seeking re-election.

He was summoned this week to shed more light on how FKF used the Kes244 million given to them in order to facilitate Harambee Stars' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 participation.

More teams

“I have been at DCI four times and I was there just to answer questions that were raised concerning our Afcon money by some complainants. I have not been told who the actual complainants are but I answered their questions nonetheless,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“In fact, I am the 17th person from the federation to be questioned by DCI.

“But anyway, I know these people are doing it in the hope that Mwendwa will be arrested because their only way to victory is when Mwendwa will not be in the ballot. I know they will not stop sending files to the DCI.

“FKF is very transparent but some people are never satisfied as they will keep questioning every move we make as a federation.

“With certainty, I can tell you if they learn that I have gone down with Covid-19 today they will wildly celebrate.

“The whole aim is to eliminate me, get me away from football and the only way to do it is by getting me charged. They want to paint an image of a corrupt Mwendwa but they will not distract me.”

Mwendwa said he does not take the DCI summons as a relief for the claims he has had to deal with stating his focus is set on carrying out his duties.

“It is not a relief at all. I have been there four times but remember our Finance Director and the CEO have been there four, five or even six times,” he added.

"We are open, anyone can ask any question they want but eventually the truth will come out from these questions.

“If anyone is found to have done something wrong then that is fine and if there is no mistake from our part, then we will go on with our jobs.

Article continues below

“I can be summoned again and I am ready to go and answer all questions because that means nothing to me. I cannot stop working because one is likely to report me to DCI, not me.

“When the election dust will settle, I can assure you that these accusations will die. The whole issue here is that some delegates have not supported some aspirants and all that they want is to see Nick is out.”

FKF has failed to carry out the mandatory elections after four years as the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has stopped the process twice before.