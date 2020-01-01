FKF Elections: Mwendwa has done enough to deserve another term – Sakwa

The Nairobi Stima chairman wants current Federation boss given another term owing to what he has done in the past four years

Johnstone Sakwa believes Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa deserves another term to conclude the projects he had initiated for the past four years while at the helm of the federation.

The incumbent will be seeking to go for the final term when the elections are held after the coronavirus pandemic is contained and Sakwa, who is the chairman of National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima also doubles as the chairman of NSL governing council.

“It is in the best interest of football in the country to allow the strides made through the current leadership of the FKF and particular Mwendwa to continue and my opinion is based on several facts of football management I have seen since he took over office,” Sakwa said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The issue of promotion and relegation has been handled professionally in the sense there is no manipulation as was the case before, where taking a lead in the league was no guarantee for promotions,

“The statistics and provision for the matches and in particular the NSL have greatly improved and, therefore, given great value in decision making and the development of football at the grassroots is a success story that must be enhanced and looking at the success of the women's team that has placed Kenya on the map is something to appreciate.”

The statement added, “The management of the teams representing the country at all levels in preparedness and motivation is better than the years before, it is not perfect but much better.

“It is important to say there are shortcomings and not all things have been achieved which requires more time and continuity to arrive at the future we all expect.

"I think what has been done by FKF in a few years is what has not been done for many years and I envisage a leap into the future with glee and anticipation of [Mwendwa] is given a chance devoid of interference and a stumbling block in order to bring this dream even closer.”

Other officials, who have shown keen interest to unseat Mwendwa include former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, ex-Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga, CEO Omondi Aduda, and former NEC member Twaha Mbarak.