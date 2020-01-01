FKF Elections: Mwendwa favourite to retain seat as SDT dismiss case

The incumbent president is now the favourite to return for another four years as the exercise gets Tribunal backing to proceed

The Football Federation (FKF) National Elections set for Saturday, October 17 will go on as scheduled.

Stakeholders, led by former Federation president Sam Nyamweya, former Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Secretary-General Nicholas Musonye among others, had filed a petition to stop the elections stating there were no guarantees the exercise would be credible.

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike followed up with a letter to FKF Secretary-General who is doubling up as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry Otieno advising the Federation to put their house in order before proceeding with the exercise. The Registrar had argued the register used was faulty and it was not verified.

However, Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga dismissed the case stating the reasons presented were not weighty.

He argued that one of the petitioners, Omondi Aduda, had even presented his papers to the Electoral Board and is among those who will be in the ballot box for the elections set for this weekend.

As a result, incumbent Nick Mwendwa will be hoping to retain his seat by the end of the day on Saturday.

"Let us do this team Blue!" Mwendwa tweeted after the Tribunal cleared the runway for the exercise to continue as scheduled.

"It is a new day, a new beginning, [on Saturday we close]."

Former AFC chairman Dan Mule, who is also a presidential candidate, welcomed the ruling saying it was long overdue.

"I am happy we can now get the elections done and we focus on developing the game," Mule told Goal on Friday.

"This is an opportunity for the delegates to give me a chance to help continue building football in the country. Football should be played on the pitch and not in courts.

"I am very optimistic about winning the elections on Saturday; it is another chapter in the Kenyan football," Mule concluded.

Others who will be in the ballot box include former deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro, journalist Boniface Osano and Aduda who is the immediate former CEO.

The SDT had twice cancelled the elections owing to failure by the Federation to align itself with set guidelines.