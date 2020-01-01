FKF Elections: Mwendwa declares readiness to concede if defeated

The federation has not been able to hold mandatory polls as their efforts have been quashed twice by the SDT

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has said he is ready to concede defeat should somebody else beat him when the elections are finally carried out.

There has been a lot of in-fighting between Mwendwa's camp and his rivals over how the polls should be done and it is those wrangles that have made the federation unable to conduct the exercise.

In December, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled the exercise would not go on due to the electoral code which was deemed favourable to the incumbent. FKF went on to organize for another election which was scheduled for later but the SDT, on March 17, struck again and stopped it.

More teams

“If they [aspirants] meet the criteria, contest and win, I will accept defeat and concentrate on something else,” Mwendwa told The Star.

“There was a similar clause in 2015, where the presidential candidates were required to have been involved in the game for two years. They [opposers] introduced it in a bid to lock me out and I don't understand why they are now crying foul.”

Fifa, in their latest ruling, stated their willingness to organise a meeting with key stakeholders to solve the issues surrounding the election and Mwendwa states they will follow what the Zurich body orders.

“FKF is not a governmental organisation and therefore we shall abide by Fifa laws just to avoid their wrath,” he added.

“Those opposing me have failed before and want to win the election through dubious means. There is no stakeholder who is opposing me apart from two or three individuals who are aware that they will not be elected.”

The FA's boss also talked about the prolonged court battle between them and the former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche.

Article continues below

Fifa ordered the FKF to pay the Botswana coach Kes109 million for a 2014 wrongful dismissal.

“We explained our case to the ministry but we did not get assistance since the coronavirus is the top priority at the moment,” he concluded.

“We have also tabled our position to Fifa and we are waiting for their response too. We risk not participating in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but we remain hopeful that we will meet the deadline should Fifa not extend their grace period.”