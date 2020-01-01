FKF repeat elections: Mwendwa set to retain seat unopposed

The incumbent is set to get another four-year term in the office after his potential competitors pulled out of the process

Incumbent FKF President Nick Mwendwa will defend his position in the national elections set for the 27th of March unopposed.

Mwendwa and his running mate Doris Petra were the only ones who submitted their nomination papers to the Electoral Board with other potential candidates opting out.

This means Mwendwa will once again head footballing activities in the country in the next four years with the election process being a formality.

Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Anyango will be fighting for the Women's Representative post in the National Executive Council following the withdrawal of Sally Bolo who withdrew her candidature.

David Bunei of the Lower Rift Valley region, Mghendi of the Coastal region, Western's Tony Kweya, and Davis Chege, Michael Ouma, Timothy Nabea, Mohamed Dabar of Central, Nairobi, Eastern and North Eastern Branches are unopposed in their bid to be elected as NEC members.

In the Nyanza region, chairman Laban Jobita will fight for the ticket with Joseph Andere with Bernard Korir and Martin Nyongesa battling it out for the Upper Rift Valley ticket.

The training of returning officers will be done on Tuesday, March 10, four days before the County elections.