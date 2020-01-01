FKF Elections: Mwachiro makes new demands ahead of national exercise

The aspirant has recommended a raft of issues he wants to be implemented when the new county officials will be voting for top office-bearers

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has made new demands following the conduct of county elections.

After the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) allowed FKF to conduct the polls at the county level, Mwachiro has made recommendations he wants to be observed during the national elections.

“The online briefing for the county elections had a good presentation but a poorly run plenary session,” Mwachiro said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“We advise that for the online briefing for presidential candidates that the board ensures the ICT capacity is beefed up and that a moderator is appointed to manage the plenary session.

“The voter register should be published clearly and widely to avoid confusion. Two documents titled 'voting clubs nominal roll' were in circulation with one dated 9th August 2020 posted on the FKF Electoral Board’s website while another dated 16th August 2020 had been in circulation.

“Both rolls had authentic official stamps of the board. Following our team’s scrutiny, the 9th August nominal roll appeared to be a cleaned up register of the 16th August nominal roll as important edits such as the removal of two clubs voting in the national elections were done.

“The Electoral Board should have clear communication concerning the voter register as we approach the national election and we trust that once the final county representatives list is published on October 1 2020, that the nominal roll for the national elections will be published soon thereafter for scrutiny.”

Despite making the observation and recommending changes ahead of the national poll, the former FKF CEO pointed to areas he was convinced a good job was done.



“The staff conducted the county elections professionally,” the statement added.

“We noted that in Nairobi East, the polling station with the highest number of voters [98], the polling officials were few and equal in some instances to those of polling stations with fewer officials.

“With a few skirmishes witnessed in Nairobi East and Kisumu elections but subdued by security officers, we envisage a tense, high stakes national election with every possibility of candidates and/or their supporters resorting to disruptive activities within the polling station.

“We recognise that the national elections will be held in accordance with the FKF Electoral Code and FKF Constitution which stipulates this will be done during the FKF General Assembly, fully constituted.

“We believe that the board will have the right to work with its independently hired officials to strengthen the transparency of the process.”