FKF Elections: Mwachiro among four aspirants to submit nomination papers to Electoral Board

Top candidates led by Sam Nyamweya and Nicholas Musonye snub the exercise

Herbert Mwachiro was among the four Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants who presented their nomination papers to the Electoral Board on Monday.

However, he has pointed out the flaws in the entire process and has also explained the action taken to ensure some issues are rectified.

"I'd like to focus on the unnecessarily long dispute resolution process surrounding the election of the new officials of the FKF due to the total disregard of the rulings of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) a constitutionally mandated organ with quasi-judicial powers," read part of the statement obtained by Goal.

"It is unfortunate that the same resolutions by the SDT touching on the integrity of the electoral process have not been adhered to.

"I have applied to be enjoined as an interested party in the SDT appeal case... Prior to this, I have joined other stakeholders in issuing press statements and I also submitted a petition to the National Assembly, awaiting its consideration when they return from recess."

Nevertheless, the former FKF deputy CEO has clarified why he submitted his nomination papers to the Board instead of snubbing it until everything is put in order.

"I have consulted delegates across the country, my campaign team, my fellow competitors and my family on whether I should submit my nomination papers despite what has clearly been a flawed process," Mwachiro added.

"I have received unanimous backing from all the aforementioned parties with the delegates categorically stating that they would want to have options on the ballot to exercise their right to choose and to give reform a chance."

Former FC and Kenya defender Harold Ndege accompanied him as his running mate.

Others who presented their nomination papers include CEO Omondi Aduda, journalist Bonface Omondi and his running mate Innocent Mutiso. Former AFC chairman Dan Mule also presented his papers. Incumbent Nick Mwendwa had submitted his nomination papers earlier and there was no need to repeat the same.

Top candidates Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Sammy Shollei, and Twaha Mbarak opted not to take part.

They have since revealed they will hold a presser over the same on Tuesday, September 1.