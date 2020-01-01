FKF Elections: Musonye not the right person to judge Mwendwa

The former Cecafa top official is eyeing the federation’s presidency ahead of the upcoming elections

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Nicholas Musonye has stated why he is not the right person to judge Nick Mwendwa.

Musonye is among the contestants seeking to replace Mwendwa at the top of the FA and he says he can only woo delegates by what is in his manifesto and not by pointing out Mwnedwa’s perceived failures.

“I am seeking this [presidency] post so that we can help one another build football and move forward. When seeking an opportunity, you need not pick the failure of your opponent,” Musonye told Radio Jambo.

“I can only sell my manifesto and I am not going to say Mwendwa has erred or has done how many wrongs. Ask me what I am going to do instead.

“Mwendwa is a human being, has been working for the last four years and has his advantages as well as disadvantages. I am not going to speak about him and I will also not make a ruling that says he has done a good job of what percentage.

“That is the work of the delegates to assess what has been done by the current office. As a candidate, it would be wrong for me to speak about my opponent or rate his work for that is the function of those charged with electing officials.”

The veteran football administrator also acknowledged his manifesto may be similar to those of the opponents, the difference lies in how they are put into practice.

“It is not a must that I should be elected. I have just come out as a candidate, will sell my manifesto to the delegates and if they see it good then it is upon them to make the judgement,” he added.

“Delegates must read my manifesto, compare it with my opponent’s and see who is fit to be elected to lead.

“Manifestoes look the same but it all depends on how it is implemented.”

Musonye left Cecafa after serving for 19 years as the secretary-general.

The FKF elections have been cancelled the previous two times it was scheduled to take place.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal [FKF] stopped those efforts after stakeholders petitioned it, citing a biased electoral code and the expiry of the tenure of the FKF National Executive Committee as the reasons.