FKF Elections: Mule explains how players' lives will improve if elected to lead

The former AFC Leopards chairman is among the four aspirants who will battle incumbent Nick Mwendwa for the top seat

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Dan Mule has explained how he intends to improve footballer's lives if he is elected to lead the game in the country.

Mule is among the four candidates who qualified to vie for the position after their nomination papers were accepted by the Electoral Board. Others who are in the ballot box for the October 17 elections are incumbent Nick Mwendwa, Herbert Mwachiro, Boniface Osano, and Omondi Aduda.

"I have football interest at heart and it is the reason why I am vying for the top seat," Mule told Goal on Monday.

"Our players have been suffering; we want to come up with a Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco) that will help players when they retire. They can take loans to help them have better lives.

"We also intend to ensure players have insurance covers. It is not fair for players to struggle to get treatment when they get injured when turning out for club or country."

The former AFC chairman has also pointed out at officials who have been struggling.

"In the abandoned 2019/20 season, clubs had a burden of paying referees and it also paved the way for corruption," Mule continued.

"It is something we should not even think about because it puts the integrity of the game at risk. We will ensure the referees are taken care of in a way that they will have the motivation to officiate games in a professional way."

The administrator is confident of getting the numbers that will help him achieve his ambition of heading the FKF.

"It is just a matter of meeting the delegates and selling my manifesto to them," Mule revealed.

"We will have to sit down with them and explain why my office is the best in terms of ensuring the game in the country grows to the next level."

Top candidates Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Sammy Shollei, and Twaha Mbarak opted not to take part.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) will rule whether the current regime has the legal mandate to oversee the exercise considering their term in the office had expired.