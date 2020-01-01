FKF Elections: Muhoroni Youth, Chemelil Sugar chair Adagala fails to win Kisumu post

Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala has lost the Football Federation (FKF) Kisumu chairman’s position to Dickson Oruko.

In an election exercise that was marred by chaos and physical confrontation, Adagala eventually lost to his opponent after the police were called on to restore order.

Oruko was finally declared the winner with 36 votes against Adagala’s five but the Sugar chairman has vowed to challenge the results.

“The election was not free and fair,” Adagala, who is a known critic of the Nick Mwendwa regime, said as was quoted by The Standard.

“We noticed malice during the counting process and when we inquired from the election officials they called police officers to chase us.

“This is not a democracy. We will be writing to FKF to conduct an inquiry.”

In Nairobi East, Amos Otieno emerged the winner after getting 51 votes against George Onyango’s 45 in a tightly contested chairman’s race at Sports ground.

The city lawyer was lucky to emerge victorious after losing the last two elections held in November and March to Onyango. The exercise was later nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), though.

Caleb Malweyi was elected the Nairobi West chairman after beating Charles Njoroge as he enjoyed the support of 53 delegates against his opponent’s three votes.

Peter Karino was elected unopposed in Narok after Naftali Kirui did not participate in the exercise which he termed "a sham process".

Wazito FC’s CEO Luthers Mokua won the Nyamira post after beating Thomas Mayaka with 14 votes against his rival’s two.

Nyeri’s position was won by a local mechanic Chrispine Ochieng while in Busia, Hillary Musundi won the chairmanship post with the secretary-general position going to Reuben Olita.

Another closely fought contest was witnessed in Mombasa, where Alamin Abdalla eventually emerged the winner against Lilian Nandundu. Abdalla got 17 votes against Nandundu’s 16 in a process that was conducted at Shanzu Teacher’s Training College.

A similar process was conducted in the other counties and the new officials will consequently vote in the national polls.

They will be expected to elect the FKF president and officials of the National Executive Committee.