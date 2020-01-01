FKF Elections: Meeting between Fifa, FKF and government postponed

The meeting was set to be held this week to find a solution to the elections impasse

The meeting between Fifa representatives, Football Federation (FKF) and the government scheduled for Monday, April 6 has been pushed forward.

The sitting was meant to find a solution after Sports Dispute Tribunal cancelled the FKF national elections which were scheduled for March 27 after stating the National Executive Council's term in office has expired. In a letter to the federation, the world football governing body has confirmed the meeting will be held in May only if the situation normalizes.

"We refer to our previous letter dated 25 March 2020 by means of which we alluded to a meeting to be held as soon as possible with FKF, the SDT representative(s), the Minister of Sport and other relevant stakeholders, in order to find a way forward following the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) decision rendered on 17 March 2020," read a letter signed by Fifa Chief Member Association Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba and obtained by Goal.

"Considering the current worldwide sanitary situation and our institutional travel restrictions, we kindly inform you the holding of such a meeting in Nairobi shall be postponed to May 2020, once we can resume travelling and upon receipt of further information from your side on the health situation in Kenya."

On March 25, SDT FKF has no mandate to run the National Elections and asked the world football governing body, Fifa, to appoint a normalisation committee to ensure elections are held according to the law.

The FKF was also ordered to review the requirements for candidates vying for the presidency, the vice presidency and NEC membership. The federation had been further directed to make the process open for anyone wishing to vie for the aforementioned positions.